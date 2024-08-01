Insurance Age

Jensten completes on three deals

Jensten has bought Asprey Harris and completed the purchases of Chris Knott Insurance Consultants and Robert Gerrard & Co in a triple swoop that has pushed headcount above 1,000.

Chesham-based commercial and personal lines broker Asprey Harris has added a team of three to Jensten, building the consolidator’s presence in the Home Counties following the acquisition of Melville Burbage in its first deal of 2024.

The takeover of Chris Knott Insurance Consultants was first announced in June.

Following regulatory approval, the niche motor schemes specialist, with particular expertise in classic cars and owners club vehicles, has brought 19 people, an office in Hastings and £6.1m

