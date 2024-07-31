Moonrock boss on doubling broker base since MGA switch one year ago

Moonrock Drone Insurance has upped its broker engagement in its first year as an MGA, with a network hook-up, agriculture sector expansion and test flights for passenger drones all part of the equation, boss Simon Ritterband tells Insurance Age, and details what comes next in this fast-evolving niche.

“The business has grown in multiple directions,” founder and managing director Ritterband says of the performance since the specialist received full authorisation from the Financial Conduct Authority in July 2023.

RelatedBravo strikes MGA deal to offer members drone cover

The business had previously been an appointed representative, latterly of Aston Lark, with the aim now to get brokers to understand customers are already using drones and to help source the right cover.

As a “fully-blown, fully