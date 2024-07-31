Insurance Age

Moonrock boss on doubling broker base since MGA switch one year ago

Headshot of Simon Ritterband, founder and MD, Moonrock
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Moonrock Drone Insurance has upped its broker engagement in its first year as an MGA, with a network hook-up, agriculture sector expansion and test flights for passenger drones all part of the equation, boss Simon Ritterband tells Insurance Age, and details what comes next in this fast-evolving niche.

“The business has grown in multiple directions,” founder and managing director Ritterband says of the performance since the specialist received full authorisation from the Financial Conduct Authority in July 2023.

RelatedBravo strikes MGA deal to offer members drone cover 

The business had previously been an appointed representative, latterly of Aston Lark, with the aim now to get brokers to understand customers are already using drones and to help source the right cover.

As a “fully-blown, fully

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Insight

Aviva expands its presence in Glasgow

Aviva is moving its trading offices in Glasgow’s city centre financial district to accommodate 26 employees and serve as a base for its mid-market, distribution, schemes and GCS teams.

BMS buys DR&P as Inflexion exits

European mid-market private equity house Inflexion has agreed to sell its investment in David Roberts & Partners to BMS Group, having first taken a stake in 2021.

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: