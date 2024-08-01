Interview: Axa UK looks to leverage scale - Foley

Axa Commercial can now move “quicker and price more effectively” due to a new workbench system, which is “beneficial” to brokers and customers, according to Tara Foley, CEO of Axa UK and Ireland.

The commercial business has been on a journey of transformation noted Foley, pictured, and is rolling its products onto the system.

“Jon Walker started this in 2018 and now we have a whole new set of tools and infrastructure that allows our underwriters to be faster and more effective.”

Foley explained that there were “lots of platforms” that could be shared across the business.

“Part of the next phase will be how we fully leverage our scale to share platforms where possible and to generate really