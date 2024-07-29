FCA doubles down as it seeks to lower burden on firms and support growth

The Financial Conduct Authority has launched a review which it claimed could streamline the rules governing financial services to reduce burdens on businesses.

The call for input, which runs until 31 October, comes a year after the Consumer Duty came into force for new and existing products and services that are open for sale or renewal.

The Consumer Duty marked a seismic shift in the FCA’s expectations and was targeted at ending rip-off fees and making it easier for people to switch and cancel products.

The regulator is now calling on