Brown & Brown makes ‘first significant’ European retail investment outside UK & Ireland

Brown & Brown has signed up to buy Netherlands firm Quintes Holding from Aquiline Capital Partners as it moves forwards with its European retail push.

The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2024, subject to regulatory approval.

Quintes, an insurance and pension broker and managing general agent, has 700 staff at 18 offices throughout the Netherlands.

The firm will continue to be led by CEO and founder Gijsbert van de Nieuwegiessen. Following the completion, he will report to Mike Bruce, CEO of Brown & Brown (Europe).

Bruce was promoted to CEO in September last year as it rebranded Global Risk Partners. US giant Brown & Brown