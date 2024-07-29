Markerstudy to buy Northern Ireland broker Hughes Insurance

Markerstudy Group has confirmed plans to buy Hughes Insurance, just a month after completing its deal with Atlanta.

Liberty Mutual Insurance bought Newtownards-headquartered Top 100 UK broker Hughes in 2014.

The insurer held on to Hughes in March 2023 when it struck a deal to sell its personal lines and small commercial operations in Western Europe to Generali for €2.3bn (£1.97bn).

The latest transaction, for an undisclosed sum, remains subject to regulatory approvals and customary conditions.

Established nearly 50 years ago, Hughes has more than 85,000 customers across the motor, home, van, travel and