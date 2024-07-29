Richard Hodson joins Onda

Former Oval, Gallagher and UKGlobal cyber expert Richard Hodson has joined Onda as UK business development director.

Hodson, pictured, started at the international Lloyd’s cyber managing general agency earlier this month.

He was head of technology and cyber insurance at Oval from 2011 to 2014, then spent a year at Gallagher as director of technology insurance.

Most recently he worked at UKGlobal Broking Group as a director before founding R C Hodson Insurance Services.

Advocate

During his career, Hodson has also been vice chairman of the Cyber Risk & Insurance Forum, as well as heavily involved with The City Forum