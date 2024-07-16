Government starts discount rate review
The Ministry of Justice has confirmed the start of the 2024 review of the personal injury discount rate in England and Wales with a decision due no later than 11 January 2025.
The percentage figure is used to help calculate compensation in serious, life-changing personal injury cases, when paid in the form of a lump sum.
The actual amount people receive is adjusted for the interest they can expect to earn by investing it.
When the figure is positive the payout total is reduced to account for the interest expected to be earned but when negative the compensation is increased accordingly to counteract future losses.
Dual rates could increase complexity, cost and delay, none
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Insight
Addept looks to go live in Q4 as it finalises capacity deals
Wholesaler Addept Insurance Services has revealed it plans to sell its first product in the fourth quarter, as it strives to hit a target of £5m net written premium by year three.
Academy turnover dipped in run-up to Blixt buy
Academy Insurance Services’ turnover and profitability fell in the run-up to being bought by private equity house Blixt, according to a filing at Companies House.
Underinsurance concerns mount as HNW clients cut cover – Ecclesiastical
Follow-up research among brokers by Ecclesiastical has pinpointed growing worries of high-net-worth underinsurance with a quarter of clients having reduced cover during the past year.
EY records worst motor performance since 2011 with 112.8% NCR
The UK motor insurance market experienced its worst performing year since 2011 last year, recording a loss-making net combined ratio of 112.8%, according to EY’s latest UK Motor Insurance Results.
Verlingue maintains profits as turnover ticks up in 2023
Verlingue UK grew turnover by 8% in 2023 to £21.07m as post-tax profits remained stable.
MGA “has to own its claims proposition” – Partners& boss
A panel at the Managing General Agents Association 2024 conference explained MGAs need to create a better claims proposition and own it.
Underinsurance: The silent threat to UK homeowners and how brokers can help combat it
Insurance brokers are well-positioned to collaborate with insurers to combat the underinsurance gap in the property market. Stuart Heath, head of delegated property at Tokio Marine HCC offers his four point plan as to how they can do this.
People Moves: 8 – 12 July 2024
Follow the latest insurance personnel moves.