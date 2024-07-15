Academy turnover dipped in run-up to Blixt buy

Academy Insurance Services’ turnover and profitability fell in the run-up to being bought by private equity house Blixt, according to a filing at Companies House.

Revenue dropped 4.2%, to £9.67m, in the year ended 30 June 2023, the second annual fall in a row.

Profit after tax was also down for the second time, from £1.5m to £1.34m, as staff numbers dropped by six to 116 people.

At the time, the Top 100 Broker was predominantly a personal lines player.

It had long been touted for a sale, which eventually went through to Blixt, coinciding with the end of Academy’s financial year.

The deal saw ex-Swinton boss Gilles Normand and Richard Beaven join the business