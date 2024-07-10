Insurance broker exits Love Island villa

Trey Norman, commercial insurance broker at One Call, has left the Love Island villa exiting after less than a fortnight on the show.

As previously reported by Insurance Age, the 24-year-old SME account handler/executive from Doncaster, pictured, was as a surprise addition to series 11 at the end of last month.

He departed the ITV series along with a fellow contestant on Sunday after a public vote.

The Doncaster Free Press reported that after leaving the villa Norman was asked how he felt about his experience on Love Island.

It quoted him as saying: “I feel amazing. It’s been an unbelievable experience and I’m incredibly grateful