Axa Commercial promotes Dene Smith to regional director for the North

Dene Smith
Dene Smith has been appointed regional director for the North at Axa Commercial, replacing Rob Corner who left in March.

Smith, pictured, has been with Axa Commercial since 2015 when he rejoined as Birmingham branch manager from Broker Network for his second spell at the insurer. He took on additional responsibility for the Reading branch in 2021.

Last year Axa also opened an office in Southampton expanding Smith’s remit.

Axa confirmed that, following his promotion, it had started the process of recruiting a new branch manager for Birmingham, Reading and Southampton.

Until the position is filled, John Thompson will

