Seventeen buys Gen2 Broking
Seventeen Group has acquired Midlands-based Gen2 Broking, expanding its presence in the region.
Gen2 has £5m gross written premiums and has a focus on corporate clients in the Midlands and beyond.
The business is led by Jon Nottingham, Paul Masters and Paul Dudley.Deals
Seventeen has been on a run of deals since the start of June, snapping up Wisemans Insurance Services in Ashford and Manchester-based North West Risk Solutions at the start of June.
Later in the month, Seventeen bought East Pennine Insurance Consultants, its first Yorkshire buy, which trades as Fletcher Smith in Sheffield and
