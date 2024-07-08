Insurance Age

Seventeen buys Gen2 Broking

Paul Anscombe is James Hallam MD
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 1 minute

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Seventeen Group has acquired Midlands-based Gen2 Broking, expanding its presence in the region.

Gen2 has £5m gross written premiums and has a focus on corporate clients in the Midlands and beyond.

The business is led by Jon Nottingham, Paul Masters and Paul Dudley.

Deals

Seventeen has been on a run of deals since the start of June, snapping up Wisemans Insurance Services in Ashford and Manchester-based North West Risk Solutions at the start of June. 

Later in the month, Seventeen bought East Pennine Insurance Consultants, its first Yorkshire buy, which trades as Fletcher Smith in Sheffield and

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Insight

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: