Insurance Age

Partners& adds SEP bolstering North West footprint

Phil Stafford_SEP Insurance - edited
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Partners& has revealed its second deal in a week, buying Merseyside-based broker SEP Insurance.

SEP has locations in Bootle, Chester and Southport, adding to Partners&’ reach in the region, which already had operations in Bolton and Leeds.

Established in 2018, SEP’s specialisms include commercial vehicle, courier and taxi insurance.

In December, it reported a record year, having grown gross written premiums by 40%.

Last October, managing director Phil Stafford, pictured, revealed to Insurance Age that the target “within five years” was to expand from £15m to £20m.

Earlier this week, Partners&

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Insight

FCA trims broker fees hike to 9.3%

The Financial Conduct Authority has confirmed it is raising the financial contribution of the general insurance mediation fee block by 9.3% for 2024/25, down from its initial projection of a 9.8% increase.

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: