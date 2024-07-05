Partners& adds SEP bolstering North West footprint
Partners& has revealed its second deal in a week, buying Merseyside-based broker SEP Insurance.
SEP has locations in Bootle, Chester and Southport, adding to Partners&’ reach in the region, which already had operations in Bolton and Leeds.
Established in 2018, SEP’s specialisms include commercial vehicle, courier and taxi insurance.
In December, it reported a record year, having grown gross written premiums by 40%.
Last October, managing director Phil Stafford, pictured, revealed to Insurance Age that the target “within five years” was to expand from £15m to £20m.
Earlier this week, Partners&
