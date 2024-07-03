Brown & Brown’s PCG buys Advo Group

Brown & Brown Europe-owned Premier Choice Group has bought employee benefits intermediary Advo Group.

Maidstone-based Advo works with domestic and international customers.

PCG said that under the deal, which has been approved by the regulator, Lucy Irvine, head of employee benefits at Advo, will continue in her role.

Lucy Pearce, Advo Group’s commercial director, will join the PCG management team and be the commercial director for PCG, working alongside recently appointed managing director Darren Perkins.

Perkins was promoted to the post in May, as Stephen Hough stepped aside to focus on strategy