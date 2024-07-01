AbbeyAutoline buys Martin Carey Insurance book

AbbeyAutoline has bought the customer book of business of Lisnaskea-based Martin Carey Insurance.

The family-owned Northern Ireland business was set up in 1984 and has expertise in home, motor, business and farm vehicle insurance.

Prestige

Prestige Insurance Holdings-owned AbbeyAutoline was formed in 2020. The parent company, which already owned Abbey Insurance, bought Autoline in 2018 and integrated the pair.

