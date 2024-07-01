Insurance Age

AbbeyAutoline buys Martin Carey Insurance book

Farming
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

AbbeyAutoline has bought the customer book of business of Lisnaskea-based Martin Carey Insurance.

The family-owned Northern Ireland business was set up in 1984 and has expertise in home, motor, business and farm vehicle insurance.

Prestige

Prestige Insurance Holdings-owned AbbeyAutoline was formed in 2020. The parent company, which already owned Abbey Insurance, bought Autoline in 2018 and integrated the pair.

RelatedAbbey and Autoline to merge into single brand Abbey owners Prestige buy Autoline AbbeyAutoline buys BMG Insurance Abbey boosts profits by 15% in 2022 Top 100 UK Brokers 2023

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Insight

Meet the MGA: Phoenix Specialty

A new entrant into the construction insurance market, Tim James, managing director at Phoenix, explains how it is responding to the wide variety of risks that exist within the market in the UK today, with eyes on global expansion in the future.

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: