Insurance broker enters Love Island villa
Trey Norman, commercial insurance broker at One Call, entered the Love Island villa this week.
The 24-year-old SME account handler/executive from Doncaster, pictured, was revealed as a surprise addition to series 11 alongside another new contestant.
The ITV reality show is hosted by Maya Jama and filmed in a villa in Majorca.
According to Norman’s LinkedIn, he studied at Birmingham City University for a BA degree and then the
