Insurance broker enters Love Island villa

Trey Norman, commercial insurance broker at One Call, entered the Love Island villa this week.

The 24-year-old SME account handler/executive from Doncaster, pictured, was revealed as a surprise addition to series 11 alongside another new contestant.

The ITV reality show is hosted by Maya Jama and filmed in a villa in Majorca.

RelatedTop 100 UK Brokers 2023: Directory - £50m - £60m Welsh broker takes part in the BBC’s The Traitors The Traitors’ Andrew Jenkins: “I can’t lie to save my life”

According to Norman’s LinkedIn, he studied at Birmingham City University for a BA degree and then the