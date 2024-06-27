Optio takes Soni from Axa as CEO

Specialty managing general agent Optio Group has swooped for Axa UK commercial director Deepak Soni as its new CEO.

Soni, pictured, joined Axa in February 2015 as director of digital trading in commercial and has gone on to hold a variety of senior positions during his time at the insurer overseeing its SME, direct-to-consumer, delegated authority, and specialty lines businesses.

Prior to joining Axa, he spent nine years at Hiscox in various senior roles, including head of Hiscox Direct Commercial, following an early career as a broker at Aon for three years.

Soni will remain with Axa until mid-August.

Deepak