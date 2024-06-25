SRG buys schemes broker Strategic Insurance Services

Specialist Risk Group has signed up to buy Strategic Insurance Services in the consolidator’s first deal since its new backers were revealed.

Last month private equity house Warburg Pincus and Singapore government-owned investor Temasek went public on their partnership to buy SRG from HGGC. The takeover remains subject to regulatory approval however a “definitive agreement” has been inked valuing SRG at north of £1bn.

Established in 1997 West Sussex-based Strategic Insurance Services provides schemes as a broker and underwriting agency. It has worked across car rental excess reimbursement insurance, excess insurance, expatriate