SRG buys schemes broker Strategic Insurance Services

Deal
Specialist Risk Group has signed up to buy Strategic Insurance Services in the consolidator’s first deal since its new backers were revealed.

Last month private equity house Warburg Pincus and Singapore government-owned investor Temasek went public on their partnership to buy SRG from HGGC. The takeover remains subject to regulatory approval however a “definitive agreement” has been inked valuing SRG at north of £1bn.

Established in 1997 West Sussex-based Strategic Insurance Services provides schemes as a broker and underwriting agency. It has worked across car rental excess reimbursement insurance, excess insurance, expatriate

Meet the MGA: Kova Professions

Having worked in both the insurer and MGA sectors, as well as the FCA, Kate Albert has a well-rounded view of the market. The Kova Professions CEO and founder explains to Jonathan Swift why service has become a point of difference in setting apart her start-up from more established rivals.

