Ex-Aviva CEO Winslow raids former employer again
Direct Line Group has named Maz Bown as group chief risk officer, subject to regulatory approval, joining from Aviva where she was chief risk officer, UK General Insurance and Health.
Bown will be responsible for ensuring DLG’s executive and board members have a comprehensive view of how key risks are managed and controlled across the business.
Bown has over 21 years of experience, including leading risk functions in both the UK and Canadian markets.
A spokesperson for Aviva told Insurance Age that Matt Ward will be replacing Bown, subject to regulatory approval, on an interim basis with immediate effect.RelatedDirect Line takes Adam Winslow from Aviva as group CEO Winslow
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Insight
SRG buys schemes broker Strategic Insurance Services
Specialist Risk Group has signed up to buy Strategic Insurance Services in the consolidator’s first deal since its new backers were revealed.
Sompo adds Axa XL broker boss Allan Murley with regional remit
Sompo has recruited Allan Murley as head of UK insurance distribution from Axa XL to join in the fourth quarter of the year.
Tyler appointed Academy CEO as Normand exits
Academy Insurance Services has named Martin Tyler CEO as Gilles Normand steps down to move into a non-executive career.
CII opens for applications to 13th year of New Generation Programme
The Chartered Insurance Institute is seeking the industry’s rising stars for its 2024 New Generation Programme.
Meet the MGA: Kova Professions
Having worked in both the insurer and MGA sectors, as well as the FCA, Kate Albert has a well-rounded view of the market. The Kova Professions CEO and founder explains to Jonathan Swift why service has become a point of difference in setting apart her start-up from more established rivals.
Atec Group appoints ex-BGL CEO and aims to accelerate M&A after PE swoop
European private equity investor Perwyn has acquired Atec Group, in an off-market transaction from Kester Capital.
Cowens MD aims for minimum 10% income growth this year
Mark Wilson, managing director of Cowens Group’s general insurance division, told Insurance Age he would be “disappointed” if income didn't grow by at least 10% by the end of the year.
Brokers urged to warn businesses as fire brigade ends automatic alarm response
Axa Commercial has advised London businesses to review their fire risk assessments and staff training after London Fire Brigade announced it would no longer respond to daytime activations of automatic fire alarms in most non-residential buildings from October.
Most read
- Are new regional insurer offices the silver bullet to improve broker service?
- In Depth: Cyber risk and AI – friend or foe?
- Video Q&A: Close Brothers Premium Finance MD Shaun Hooper
- Broker moves Accredited-backed MGA capacity to Aviva with extended facility
- RSA expects new business “clunkiness” to ease from July as it continues NIG integration
- Brokers urged to warn businesses as fire brigade ends automatic alarm response