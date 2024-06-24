Ex-Aviva CEO Winslow raids former employer again

Direct Line Group has named Maz Bown as group chief risk officer, subject to regulatory approval, joining from Aviva where she was chief risk officer, UK General Insurance and Health.

Bown will be responsible for ensuring DLG’s executive and board members have a comprehensive view of how key risks are managed and controlled across the business.

Bown has over 21 years of experience, including leading risk functions in both the UK and Canadian markets.

A spokesperson for Aviva told Insurance Age that Matt Ward will be replacing Bown, subject to regulatory approval, on an interim basis with immediate effect.

