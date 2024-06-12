Insurance Age

Biba and Griffiths & Armour renew PI scheme

people-3-shutterstock
The British Insurance Brokers’ Association has renewed its professional indemnity accredited broker agreement with Griffiths & Armour for a further three years.

Top 100 UK Broker Griffiths & Armour has more than 90 years’ experience of providing cover to professions and has been a Biba accredited provider since 2013. The partnership with the trade body was previously renewed in 2021.

Matt MacLaren, professional risks director at Griffiths & Armour said: “Our exclusive Biba PI scheme was founded more than 10-years ago based on core principles of market-leading cover alongside a secure long-term approach.

