Biba and Griffiths & Armour renew PI scheme

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association has renewed its professional indemnity accredited broker agreement with Griffiths & Armour for a further three years.

Top 100 UK Broker Griffiths & Armour has more than 90 years’ experience of providing cover to professions and has been a Biba accredited provider since 2013. The partnership with the trade body was previously renewed in 2021.

Exclusive

Matt MacLaren, professional risks director at Griffiths & Armour said: “Our exclusive Biba PI scheme was founded more than 10-years ago based on core principles of market-leading cover alongside a secure long-term approach.

RelatedBiba extends PI contract with