Insurance Age

Brokers eyeing up expansion in non-standard

satifaction-survey
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

More than three quarters (79%) of brokers had an increase in non-standard insurance enquiries over the past year with an identical amount expecting continued growth in the year ahead, according to a survey by Prestige Underwriting.

The managing general agent polled 65 brokers involved in non-standard markets in May and June for the first Prestige Underwriting Non-Standard Survey.

The participants detailed anticipating growth from a rise in customer numbers rather than it being solely due to an increase in premiums. Only 13% cited rate increases as the driver.

The enthusiasm shown by brokers for the non-standard market is both welcome and encouraging.Alison Williams, managing director at Prestige Underwriting

The survey also

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Insight

AUB takes 40% stake in Momentum

Tysers owner AUB Group has signed up to buy a 40% equity stake in appointed representatives network Momentum Broker Solutions, subject to regulatory approval.

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: