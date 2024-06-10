Simon Mabb named head of UK regions at AssuredPartners

The new head of UK regions at AssuredPartners has promised a focus on organic growth as he looks to facilitate support and co-operation across the business in the recently created role.

Simon Mabb, pictured, revealed the additional post last week, alongside remaining managing director of Romero.

AssuredPartners bought Leeds-headquartered Romero Group last November in its biggest UK transaction to date, one of eight deals struck in the year.

Since the start of 2024, it has gone on to buy Gibson Hawick in Scotland, LT Insurance Services in South Wales, and snapped up the insurance related assets of Everett Mead and ACG Broking Services earlier this month.

