Insurance Age

Simon Mabb named head of UK regions at AssuredPartners

Simon Mabb
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

The new head of UK regions at AssuredPartners has promised a focus on organic growth as he looks to facilitate support and co-operation across the business in the recently created role.

Simon Mabb, pictured, revealed the additional post last week, alongside remaining managing director of Romero.

AssuredPartners bought Leeds-headquartered Romero Group last November in its biggest UK transaction to date, one of eight deals struck in the year.

Since the start of 2024, it has gone on to buy Gibson Hawick in Scotland, LT Insurance Services in South Wales, and snapped up the insurance related assets of Everett Mead and ACG Broking Services earlier this month.

RelatedAssuredPartners

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Insight

AUB takes 40% stake in Momentum

Tysers owner AUB Group has signed up to buy a 40% equity stake in appointed representatives network Momentum Broker Solutions, subject to regulatory approval.

Aviva warns on increase in summer floods

More floods are happening outside of traditional ‘flood season’, with more than a third (35%) of home insurance flood claims occurring between June and August, according to new analysis from Aviva.

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: