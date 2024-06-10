JMG in double swoop for motor and cleaning specialist brokers

JMG has bought Executive Insurance Services and Gleaming Insurance, in a move it said took the group to £300m in premium.

The purchase of Eastbourne-based Executive Insurance Services brings a team of 18 people and specialist commercial and motor trade insurance expertise to JMG.

The fast-growing consolidator confirmed directors Martyn Owen and Martin Davies will continue to lead the Executive Insurance team.

In addition, JMG has snapped up Gleaming Insurance, founded by MD Martin Holden in 2011.

Gleaming provides bespoke policies for cleaning professionals, underwritten by Hiscox Insurance. As well as direct online