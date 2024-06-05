Ardonagh buys BP Insurance Brokers

Ardonagh Advisory has bought Lancashire regional and specialist personal lines broker, BP Insurance Brokers.

Founded in 1958 in Blackpool, BPIB provides both commercial and advised personal lines. It has grown into a high street insurance broker for the Fylde Coast area with additional branches in Cleveleys, Lancaster, and St Annes.

The broker’s portfolio includes car, home, business, travel, motorcycle, commercial vehicle, buy to let and taxi, as well as specialist policies in fields such as classic car, wheelchair adapted vehicles, holiday home and the taxi insurance.

Ardonagh confirmed that managing