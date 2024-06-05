Insurance Age

Mike Dickinson named MD at Russell Scanlan

Mike Dickinson, managing director of Russell Scanlan
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Mike Dickinson has been appointed managing director of Nottingham-headquartered Russell Scanlan with Bryan Banbury stepping down, but staying at the broker as chairman.

Dickinson, pictured, has been with the business since 1999 and most recently held the position of sales and marketing director.

Banbury joined the firm in 1988 as an account handler, becoming MD in 2007 after leading a management buyout.

This is such an exciting time for the firm and I am incredibly pleased to still play a part in that journey.

Russell Scanlan was the first purchase for US giant Acrisure when it planted its flag in the UK broker market in June 2022.

Hub

Acrisure also confirmed that

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Insight

The stats: Fleet racing ahead at record rate

The latest statistics from Acturis have shown the fleet market bucking the trend on premium increases. Whereas almost all other lines have seen hardening falling away, fleet has surged on, up by 7.9% – the highest quarterly rise on record.

CFC updates fintech insurance cover

CFC has made a “major overhaul” to its fintech insurance cover in the UK, Canada and Australia, across both professional service and technology exposures.

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: