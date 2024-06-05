Mike Dickinson named MD at Russell Scanlan

Mike Dickinson has been appointed managing director of Nottingham-headquartered Russell Scanlan with Bryan Banbury stepping down, but staying at the broker as chairman.

Dickinson, pictured, has been with the business since 1999 and most recently held the position of sales and marketing director.

Banbury joined the firm in 1988 as an account handler, becoming MD in 2007 after leading a management buyout.

This is such an exciting time for the firm and I am incredibly pleased to still play a part in that journey.

Russell Scanlan was the first purchase for US giant Acrisure when it planted its flag in the UK broker market in June 2022.

Hub

Acrisure also confirmed that