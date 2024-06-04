Arch adds Motwani from Aon as UK COO

Arch Insurance International has recruited Ketan Motwani from Aon as UK chief operating officer taking up the role with immediate effect.

Motwani, pictured, brings more than 20 years’ experience to the job. At Aon UK he was most recently COO – commercial risk (global, wholesale and specialty broking. At the firm he had responsibilities spanning transformation, service delivery, operations, and digital platforms.

Prior to joining Aon, Motwani held senior roles at Deloitte focused on insurance strategy, operations, and technology.

Ketan brings an exceptional breadth of expertise to the role and considerable experience in all aspects