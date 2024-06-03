Insurance Age

Patons increases GWP by more than 18%

    By Rosie Simms

Patons Insurance’s gross written premiums rose by 18.42% organically to £27m in the financial year to March 2024 – a record high.

The passenger transportation insurance specialist also boosted individual hire and reward customers from 8,600 in 2023 to 10,000.

Patons expanded its portfolio in October 2023 adding professional drivers to the roster as it set the target of reaching £35m of GWP in three years.

Taxi specialist Patons Insurance has enlarged its portfolio, adding professional drivers to the roster as it looks to grow nearly 50% in the next three years.

The broker

My Insurance Downtime: James Brooks, Clear Group

James Brooks, employee benefits team manager at Clear Group, offers us a window into his life outside insurance, including smoking meats, discovering golf and watching cartoons because he is still a kid at heart – just don't talk to him about the ending of Game of Thrones.

