Patons increases GWP by more than 18%

Patons Insurance’s gross written premiums rose by 18.42% organically to £27m in the financial year to March 2024 – a record high.

The passenger transportation insurance specialist also boosted individual hire and reward customers from 8,600 in 2023 to 10,000.

Patons expanded its portfolio in October 2023 adding professional drivers to the roster as it set the target of reaching £35m of GWP in three years.

