Broking Success: Investing in customer relationships

Ex-Swinton boss Gilles Normand, CEO of Academy, sees investing in customer relationships will help the broker grow through recommendations as it moves towards mostly commercial lines.

Academy

GWP: £61m

Specialisms: Commercial/SME

Staff: 230

Main offices: Lancaster, Basingstoke and London.

Why did you buy Academy?

We acquired Academy in July last year and it was a classic regional broker with 20 branches. Because it is classic it means the future is very strong and stable.

It all about ensuring we’re protecting their [customer’s] world and making sure they have the correct cover. We’re not competing on price, we are delivering the promise of should you deal with us you’re covered.

Aca