Insurance Age

Broking profits fall at Saga

Big losses see Amazons shares hit 12-month low
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Underlying profit before tax in Saga’s insurance broking arm fell to £39.8m for the year ended 31 January 2024, compared with £71.5m in the previous period.

The number of policies in force was also down – by 9% at 1.5m – as it flagged a challenging environment and the impact of inflation. Around half the policies were in motor and around 40% in home.

The over-50s specialist’s broking division also took a hit of £104.9m to goodwill impairment during the year.

Broking gross written premium was up year-on-year by 7.6% to £606m, driven by more than £390m in motor and £162.4m in home.

Acromas

Acromas, the group’s in-house insurer, had an underlying loss

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Insight

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: