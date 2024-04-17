Sutton reveals 25% growth in Acrisure sale year

Sutton Group grew turnover by 25% to £21.1m in the year it was snapped up by Acrisure.

Acrisure bought the group, which includes broker Sutton Winson and managing general agent Sutton Specialist Risks in a deal announced in October 2022 that completed on 1 January 2023.

Buying the businesses pushed Acrisure to over £175m of gross written premium at the time with the consolidator stating the pair had been “right at the top” of its acquisition targets list describing them as an “excellent platform in the South-East”.

Costs

A filing at Companies House for the financial year ended 31