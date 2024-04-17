Sutton reveals 25% growth in Acrisure sale year
Sutton Group grew turnover by 25% to £21.1m in the year it was snapped up by Acrisure.
Acrisure bought the group, which includes broker Sutton Winson and managing general agent Sutton Specialist Risks in a deal announced in October 2022 that completed on 1 January 2023.
Buying the businesses pushed Acrisure to over £175m of gross written premium at the time with the consolidator stating the pair had been “right at the top” of its acquisition targets list describing them as an “excellent platform in the South-East”.Costs
A filing at Companies House for the financial year ended 31
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Insight
Biba Conference 2024 countdown: CFC’s Pat Brice
As we continue our Biba Conference series, Pat Brice, distribution director at CFC, promises socks on its stand, and reflects on the post-pandemic buzz of the event, encouraging first-timers to step back and absorb their surroundings.
Broker Paratus & Partners launches to focus on energy price risks
Paratus has launched its insurance broking division Paratus & Partners which offers energy price risk broking expertise.
Ex-RSA leader Mandy Hunt joins Clear as MGA MD
Clear Group has appointed Mandy Hunt as managing director of its managing general agent business.
Bspoke sets marker with £5.17m turnover in inaugural accounts
Bspoke Insurance Group has forecast returning to profit after achieving £5.17m of turnover but post-tax losses in its first five months of trading since being formed out of UK General and Precision Partnership.
Jensten to invest £1m in fledgling brokers through Coversure
Jensten Group will invest up to £1m to help 15 people to start their own brokers this year, with investments made through Coversure.
Shire Insurance returns to Ecclesiastical for vet schemes
Veterinary sector specialist broker Shire Insurance has teamed up again with Ecclesiastical on all schemes business after a two-year hiatus.
JMG strikes its biggest deal of 2024 with BQI swoop
JMG Group has bought BQI Insurance and sister company BQI Protection.
Biba Conference 2024 countdown: Applied Systems’ Tom Needs
An advocate of not leaving the Biba Conference early and of the benefits of automation, Tom Needs, CEO of Applied Systems Europe, outlines his thoughts ahead of the upcoming event.
Most read
- In Depth: Managing cyber risk in an ever-changing security landscape
- RSA confirms trading structure ahead of NIG integration
- In Depth: Cyber risk and AI – friend or foe?
- Covéa cuts losses but underwriting deficit grows
- JMG strikes its biggest deal of 2024 with BQI swoop
- Partners& promotes trio as it readies ‘next stage of growth plan’