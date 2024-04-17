Broker Paratus & Partners launches to focus on energy price risks

Paratus has launched its insurance broking division Paratus & Partners which offers energy price risk broking expertise.

The new division is led by managing director Duncan Ross and will focus on energy price risk insurance products in the maritime, freight, aviation and renewable power sectors.

Paratus was established in 2020 and helps clients transition to sustainable fuels and with their decarbonisation goals.

Paratus & Partners is regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and will allow UK clients to access Paratus’ Guernsey (re)insurance platforms.

Ross brings more than 15 years’ experience as a ship broker