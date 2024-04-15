Insurance Age

Covéa cuts losses but underwriting deficit grows

A meat cleaver cutting through the word losses
Covéa Insurance has posted an £87.3m loss after tax for last year with underwriting losses across commercial, personal and speciality lines.

The total, while still in the red, was a 40% cut on the £145.5m deficit in 2022.

Investment returns were up, swinging from a loss of £29.6m to a profit of £37.1m.

However, the underwriting performance in 2023 worsened, by just over £8m to a £142.4m shortfall.

Reserves

The provider flagged being hit by strengthening prior year reserves. The current year combined operating ratio for 2023 was 113.4%, net of reinsurance.

According to Covéa, stripping out the effects of prior years, the result was in line

