Broking Success: Weir Insurance managing director Karen Weir

Karen Weir, managing director of Weir Insurance, sees retraining non-insurance talent and retaining control as advantages as her business looks to grow by 15% in 2024.

Weir Insurance GWP: £6mStaff: 18Specialisms: Commercial combined, property fleet for SME in NE RegionLocation: BlythCould you just talk through your career in insurance?

I began working for what was Norwich Union. I was first based out of Newcastle and then moved to Norwich, and then across the UK, delivering training to the claims branches at the time.

I missed the North East and my partner back then – husband now – was a broker in a [Newcastle-based] family firm. So I made the decision to jump