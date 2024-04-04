AssuredPartners expands into Wales with LT Insurance buy

AssuredPartners has added to its UK footprint buying South Wales-based LT Insurance Services.

The firm, located in Treorchy, was founded in 2009 and works across commercial SME and personal lines business.

It will become part of AssuredPartners-owned PSP Insurance brokers.

AssuredPartners bought PSP Group in early 2022, in a deal first announced in December 2021, expanding its operations in the South West of England.

We as a team are really proud of our reputation within the industry and we believe we have joined a group which matches our focus on clients and service.Tracey Williams