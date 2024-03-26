HDI Global reports 2023 growth with UK and Ireland boost

Talanx Group-owned HDI Global has reported growing insurance revenue by 10% to €9.1bn (£7.8bn) in 2023 as it highlighted expansion in the UK and Ireland.

The Germany based multi-national industrial insurer flagged that stripping out the effect of currency fluctuations the growth was actually 12%.

It detailed the revenue increase was mainly driven by property and liability business as the combined operating ratio improved year-on-year from 93% to 91.5%.

The insurance service result ticked up by €196m to €770m on the back of higher interest rates, a low level of frequency losses, and low large losses, HDI continued.

Service to brokers

