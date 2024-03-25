Insurance M&A up in 2023 with brokers driving the change

There were 232 insurance mergers and acquisitions in the UK & Ireland last year, with broking and service providers contributing 203 of the total, according to research by FTI consulting.

The overall figure was up 31.1% on the year before with private equity again leading the charge.

Direct PE investments and those by PE portfolio firms accounted for nearly two thirds (63.4%) of the buying spree.

The specialists suggested that after the surge, “deal activity is thought to have peaked during this time due to the scarcity of targets”.

Current conditions are not inhibiting the wave of consolidation in Europe’s insurance distribution sector that started just before the pandemic.

The UK &