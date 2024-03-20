Close Brothers posts more than £1bn premium finance book

Close Brothers Group has reported “record” first half levels in its premium finance book of £1.04bn for the six months to 31 January 2024.

While the figure was down 1% from £1.05bn in the prior six months, the provider noted this was due to “normal seasonality” with the total up on a year-on-year comparison. A year ago the number was below the £1bn threshold.

It flagged the record levels for the start of its financial year were due to strong demand from customers as well as continued premium inflation.

We remain focused on providing excellent service levels to both our customers and partners in the purchase of insurance.

“We remain