Insurance Age

Close Brothers posts more than £1bn premium finance book

Money
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Close Brothers Group has reported “record” first half levels in its premium finance book of £1.04bn for the six months to 31 January 2024.

While the figure was down 1% from £1.05bn in the prior six months, the provider noted this was due to “normal seasonality” with the total up on a year-on-year comparison. A year ago the number was below the £1bn threshold.

It flagged the record levels for the start of its financial year were due to strong demand from customers as well as continued premium inflation.

We remain focused on providing excellent service levels to both our customers and partners in the purchase of insurance.

“We remain

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Insight

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: