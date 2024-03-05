JMG buys Madoc & Rhodes

JM Glendinning Insurance Brokers has purchased Birmingham-based Madoc & Rhodes, adding to its growing portfolio. Madoc & Rhodes started in 1967 and currently has a team of seven brokers headed by managing director Paul McGrory. The business will continue to deliver vehicle, home and property insurance from its Lea Village office while working with JMG’s Birmingham based businesses. As a long-standing firm in Birmingham, we believe Madoc & Rhodes will complement our established team in Birmingham, led by Chris Hitch, and add breadth to our existing base in the city and beyond.Jake Fox, group managing

