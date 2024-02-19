Insurance Age

Insurance surge of 28% drives 2023 revenue growth at Moneysupermarket

Money
Aggregator Moneysupermarket grew insurance revenue by 28% to £220m last year as group revenue rose 11%.

Revenue across the comparison site reached £432.1m for 2023.

According to the firm, insurance growth was underpinned by strong switching in car and home as it won market share in both lines.

RelatedCar insurance premiums surge 58% in a year 

According to research by WTW and Confused, car insurance premiums have soared to a record high with a 58% rise in 2023.

As previously reported by Insurance Age, research by WTW and Confused revealed car insurance premiums soared 58% in 2023 to a record high.

Earl

