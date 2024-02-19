Insurance surge of 28% drives 2023 revenue growth at Moneysupermarket

Aggregator Moneysupermarket grew insurance revenue by 28% to £220m last year as group revenue rose 11%.

Revenue across the comparison site reached £432.1m for 2023.

According to the firm, insurance growth was underpinned by strong switching in car and home as it won market share in both lines.

According to research by WTW and Confused, car insurance premiums have soared to a record high with a 58% rise in 2023.

Earl