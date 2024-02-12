Loadsure launches motor truck cargo insurance

Managing general agent Loadsure has launched Columbia, a motor truck cargo and logistics services insurance.

The data-powered insurance product will target SMEs in the logistics community, the MGA confirmed detailing it will protect motor carriers, freight brokers, and freight forwarders against damage to cargo.

Additional cover to the main insurance include business personal property, contingent coverage, contractual penalties, debris removal, extra expense, freight charges and shipping containers.

According to the insurtech, brokers will have access to quick and easy digital quoting along with “fair