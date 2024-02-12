Lloyds Banks’ LDC takes stake in Uinsure

LDC, the private equity arm of Lloyds Banking Group, has invested in Top 100 Broker Uinsure. Founded in 2007, Manchester-based cloud technology platform Uinsure connects financial intermediaries and lenders with a panel of UK insurers enabling customers to arrange cover through its service. It offers home insurance, buy-to-let/landlords insurance and non-standard home insurance. As previously reported, the panel includes the likes of Covéa, Axa, Ageas, LV, RSA and Bspoke Group. When we started looking for an investor to support us through our next phase of growth, finding the right

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content. To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk. You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more. You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved. You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/ If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk