Gracechurch awards regional claims Service Quality Marque to insurer trio

Independent insurance research consultancy Gracechurch has awarded its Service Quality Marque to Allianz, Chubb and Ecclesiastical for UK regional claims.

All three insurers held on to the title, having achieved the accolade in 2022 and 2023.

Gracechurch detailed the carriers were praised by UK claims broking specialists for effective communication, responsiveness, and knowledge.

The trio exceeded the threshold of at least 75% positive ratings.

However, the study, now in its 10th year, also detailed there is still significant claims service inconsistency across the UK market despite incremental overall improvement in 2023.

The consultants noted that

