Brown & Brown opens retail office in Newcastle

Brown & Brown has opened a retail insurance broking office in Newcastle, the first branded business in the sector under its new identity.

It is headed up by director Paul Chapman and account director Bradley Galloway.

Global Risk Partners was rebranded to Brown & Brown in September last year.

Chapman will report to retail managing director Neil Thornton as the business targets expansion in the region.

Thornton said: “For a major city, Newcastle is underserved by broking, and we want to put that right.

“Our primary focus will be commercial