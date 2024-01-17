Aurora pushes on broker relationships with new hire ahead of product launch

Aurora has appointed Tom Willmore to a newly-created broker-facing role as it committed to launching a commercial combined offering this spring, amid a drive to be a one-stop shop for brokers.

Willmore, pictured, will be responsible for expanding the managing general agent’s distribution network and building strong broker partnerships as it expands access to its online platform to the wider broking community.

He joins the MGA from the Kingsbridge Group, where he was senior development underwriting and account executive. His previous experience includes roles at both the PIB Group and Jelf.

In addition to growing out its broker relationships, Willmore has also been tasked with developing