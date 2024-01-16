Insurance Age

Ghost broker who targeted Sudanese community sentenced

The City of London Police have revealed a man who offered fraudulent motor insurance policies to Sudanese nationals living in the UK has been sentenced to 10 months’ imprisonment, suspended for 12 months.

Hafiz Mohammad, 30, of Polygon Street in Manchester, acted as a ghost broker selling policies to unsuspecting members of the Sudanese community in the north of England, many of whom did not speak English as their first language. 

Six of the policyholders each paid Mohamad a fee between £120 and £180 to arrange insurance. A seventh policyholder, believing they were paying for a full year of insurance, gave the man £1,016. They were unaware that Mohammad would set up policies with false information

