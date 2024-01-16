Commercial Express highlights hair and beauty scheme

Commercial Express has launched a hair and beauty product for hairdressers, barbers and beauty therapists.

It is targeted at people who work in mobile, freelance, home-based or rented room settings, as well as individuals and companies owning or operating hair, beauty, nail salons and studios.

The managing general agent detailed that a wide range of treatments are automatically included in the insurance. It listed cover for treatments such as micro-needling, glycolic acid peels, ear-piercing using the gun and stud method, electrolysis, massage, waxing, hopi ear candling and more.

Limits

The scheme