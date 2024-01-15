AssuredPartners’ Borland buys Gibson Hawick

Borland Insurance has bought fellow Scottish broker Gibson Hawick.

Family-owned and run Gibson Hawick was founded in 1983. Based in the Scottish borders, it specialises in SME commercial insurance and personal lines.

Ahead of the deal, founder and managing director Susan Wilson appointed Morphose Capital Partners as advisers.

The London-based mergers and acqusitions specialists were tasked with finding a buyer so Wilson could retire.

The experts introduced Gibson Hawick to Borland Insurance, which had been bought by AssuredPartners in early 2021.

Wilson has stayed