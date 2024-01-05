Ex-Towergate boss Joe Thelwell joins Aon
Aon has appointed former Towergate Insurance Brokers CEO, Joe Thelwell, as UK head of SME.
In the role Thelwell leads Aon’s advisory SME and consumer business in commercial risk UK joining the division’s executive team and reporting to Jane Kielty, head of commercial risk UK.
As previously revealed by Insurance Age, Thelwell left Arondagh-owned Towergate in March 2023 being succeeded by Richard Tuplin.
We have a huge opportunity to better support our clients as they navigate new forms of volatility in an ever-changing and increasingly complex world.Joe Thelwell
Thelwell, pictured, had
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Insight
Hug Hub stakes revolution claim with “first of its kind in the UK” extranet roll out
Hug Hub has launched Extranet Hub, an aggregator-style quote tool, claiming it is the first of its kind in the UK that promises to revolutionise commercial quoting for brokers.
SRIS introduces private client offering
Specialist Risk Insurance Solutions has launched Specialist Risk Private Clients, bringing together an experienced team, according to a post on LinkedIn.
Welsh broker aims to inspire others through appearance on the BBC’s The Traitors
Andrew Jenkins, commercial account executive at PG Insurance, found being on series two of the BBC’s The Traitors a surreal experience, he revealed to Insurance Age.
People Moves: 2 – 5 January 2024
Keep up to date with personnel moves within the insurance industry.
Liberty Specialty Markets takes Andrew Jackson from WTW for key broker role
Liberty Specialty Markets has added Andrew Jackson from WTW as global head of business development and market management.
Welsh broker takes part in the BBC’s The Traitors
Commercial account executive Andrew Jenkins is starring in season two of the BBC’s The Traitors show in the hope of winning £120,000, over 20 years after he nearly died in a road traffic accident.
Opinion: The role of LEI in 21st century justice
Access to justice is one of the cornerstones of civilised society; without it, law and order risk breaking down, threatening the stability we’ve come to take for granted, argues Arc Legal’s Tim Mullin.
Staysure names Finn Walsh group CEO
Finn Walsh has been named Staysure Group CEO, taking over from founder Ryan Howsam.