Jensten buys Scrutton Bland in East Anglia

Jensten has added to its footprint in East Anglia buying Scrutton Bland Insurance Brokers to follow up its purchase of One Broker, which completed last month.

The One Broker buy was Jensten’s largest to date, and came with a promise to continue investing in the area as it pursues a regional and specialist centres of excellence strategy.

The latest deal brings a team of more than 50 across two additional offices and £22m of gross written premium to the business.

Scrutton Bland’s specialisms include commercial property, charity and agricultural.

We have a strong presence in the East Anglian region and preserving that local connection with our clients was