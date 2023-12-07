AssuredPartners buys CIA Insurance

AssuredPartners has purchased Rugby-based CIA Insurance, a specialist landlord insurance broker.

CIA controls more than £45m of gross written premium and has a workforce of over 90 employees. It will be taken forward under the management of Richard Wayman, Jackie Compton and Misty-Lee Reeve.

In a statement, the exiting CIA shareholders Lee Callaby, Eliot Blundell and Martin Sheppard said they feel confident the company will continue to grow with the support of a large group like AssuredPartners.

Opportunity

David Heathfield, pictured, CEO of AssuredPartners UK and Ireland, commented: “We are